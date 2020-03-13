Trine University moving to online classes for two weeks

ANGOLA, Ind. (Trine) In response to the evolving situation with the COVID-19 outbreak, and to maintain the health and vitality of the campus community, Trine University will shift all classes to online-only for two weeks beginning Monday, March 16.

In a statement issued to Trine faculty and staff, students and parents, Trine president Earl D. Brooks II, Ph.D., called the action “the responsible and safe thing to do.”

“We have been working closely with state and local officials to be sure that the university has approached the COVID-19 outbreak in the safest and smartest way,” Brooks said. “In two weeks, we will reassess the situation and make decisions that are in the best interests of our students and the entire community.”

Students at Trine’s Fort Wayne Center for Health Sciences who are in clinical rotations at clinics and hospitals will continue their rotation until advised otherwise by the rotation site.

Students on the main campus will have the option of remaining in residence facilities or checking out and going home for the two-week period. Meals will be available for those who remain on campus, and the student health center will remain open during its regular hours.

All university extracurricular activities and gatherings of 250 or more have been suspended in accordance with directives issued Thursday, March 12, by Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb. All on-campus events are under review and information regarding their status will be communicated as soon as possible.

More information about the shift to online classes, student services and campus events is available at trine.edu/coronavirus.

