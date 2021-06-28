TinCaps offering 200 free J&J COVID vaccines at Thursday’s game

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne TinCaps are partnering with Parkview Health to offer free COVID-19 vaccines during the Thursday’s game at Parkview Field.

The TinCaps said a pop-up vaccination clinic will be open from 6:05 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. inside the Lincoln Financial Event Center, located on the right field concourse of Parkview Field. There will be 200 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine available to ticketholders on a first-come, first-served basis. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is currently approved for individuals 18 and older.

“The health and well-being of our fans is our top priority,” said Michael Limmer, TinCaps vice president of marketing. “After losing our 2020 season, we know that getting vaccination rates up and infection rates down in our community are the keys to a return to normalcy. We are excited to host Parkview Health’s pop-up vaccination clinic on Thursday, and we hope the 200 doses go fast!”

The team added that everyone who receives a vaccine during the game will receive a gift card from the TinCaps in appreciation.

For more information on the COVID-19 vaccine, including answers to frequently asked questions, visit parkview.com/covidvaccine.