TinCaps Masks and Neck Gaiters on sale

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Wherever TinCaps fans go, they can now show their support while fighting COVID-19. The team is selling masks and neck gaiters featuring the red apple logo.

According to the Indiana Department of Health, wearing a mask is one of the simplest, most effective ways to slow the spread of the virus. Masks are worn to keep others safe as they trap droplets—from sneezing, coughing, throat clearing, and even talking—in their fibers. When combined with physical distancing and frequent hand washing, face masks help prevent people from unknowingly spreading the virus.

The masks are primarily black with a logo placed subtly on the side, while the neck gaiters are primarily dark green with the logo prominently featured all over. TinCaps masks and neck gaiters, which are washable and reusable, are $12 each. In addition to masks and neck gaiters, the TinCaps also have humorous, special edition t-shirts for sale online to commemorate 2020, such as ones that read “Undefeated Season” and “Midwest League Champions.”

During a year in which the Minor League Baseball season was lost, another way fans can support the ’Caps is by purchasing a gift card that can be used in The Orchard Team Store or for future tickets/concessions. On top of that, the team is selling Meal Kits and Parkview Field is hosting special events.

At this time, masks, neck gaiters, and the 2020 t-shirts are not yet available to buy in-person at the ballpark store and can only be ordered online. The Orchard at Parkview Field will be open on Friday, Aug. 14 (Noon – 8 p.m.) and Saturday, Aug. 15 (9 a.m.-1 p.m.) as part of the Downtown Fort Wayne Sidewalk Sale. Parkview Field’s famous Philly Cheesesteak Hot Corner Cart also will be open on Friday from 4-7 p.m.