Three Rivers Festival reacts to new aid program geared towards arts, events

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — After a summer of scaled back or canceled events, the Indiana Destination Development Corperation is making $10 million dollars of CARES act money available to arts and cultural organizations to keep them going through the end of the year.

Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch announced the grant program on Wednesday during the state’s weekly COVID-19 pandemic update.

“Travel, adventure, and family fun make up so many of the memories that we cherish and hold dear, and they help to tell Indiana’s authentic story,” said Crouch. “We developed this program to assist and preserve the many Hoosier hospitality destinations, organizations, communities, and individuals that help enhance the quality of life that we enjoy in this state.”

The money dispensed will have to be used this year. Among those who qualify for the grant money are museums, theaters, and destination organizations as well as community events and festivals. Many of these non-profit and for-profit organizations were hit hard financially by the pandemic. The Three Rivers Festival canceled their event in May and although several sponsors have donated funds to keep them afloat, Executive Director Jack Hammer said they rely on event deposit money to get them through the year.

“Because we had to give the majority of that money back because we want to be nice human beings and see those nice vendors the year after, we returned a lot of it and that’s what caught us so very short in our budget to be able to complete our year,” said Hammer.

Hammer confirmed that Three Rivers Festival will be applying for some of the grant money. If they receive any their first order of business will be to start bringing back some of their currently furloughed employees.

“It’s very important to myself and my board of directors that our employees that are hardworking that have stood beside us, we want to get back working and we can’t do that until we have the money to do it,” said Hammer.

Hammer first heard about potential aid for festivals when it came up as a possibility in Ohio last week. He had hoped that Indiana would explore that path as well and is glad to see that they have, especially considering how valuable community and cultural events are to the economy and quality of life in the state.

“I think it’s a very nice way to protect those organizations that continue to raise the quality of life in Northeast Indiana, basically all of Indiana, and I’m sure there will be a very long line for that money.”

Applications for the grant program will open on Monday. Visit Indiana will also release more details on its website.