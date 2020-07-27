Then and now: Mask mandates

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Masks are now mandated in public in the state of Indiana, but this is not the first time Hoosiers have been required to don face coverings.
During the 1918 Spanish Influenza, which killed an estimated 50 million people worldwide, masks were required to help slow the spread of the flu.
WANE 15 collected photos from a variety of sources that show what life was like in the early 1900s, and today.
These photos are from the PBS Station in Fort Wayne and the National Archives:
A collection of newspaper clippings from the Allen County Public Library depict life in 1918 and 1919:
Today, masks look a little different, and the illness is different, but the goal of slowing the spread is the same.
The announcement of mask mandates looked different:
Indiana’s mask mandate is in effect until Aug. 26. Information on the governor’s mandate can be found here.
Information for those who can’t wear masks can be found here.