‘The League’ offering residents with disabilities free rides to their COVID-19 vaccine appointment

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Local non-profit, The League, is coordinating free rides for those with disabilities who have scheduled a COVID-19 vaccination appointment.

This opportunity is open to all people with any type of disability who are currently eligible for a vaccination in the following counties: Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Huntington, Jay, Kosciusko, LaGrange, Noble, Steuben, Wells and Whitley.

The League’s case coordinators are available during regular business hours to coordinate transportation and even assist in scheduling a vaccination appointment. Transportation scheduling takes time and same-day service is not guaranteed. To schedule a ride, contact The League at (260) 441-0551 or visit their website.

