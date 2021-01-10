The Latest: Virus infections top 90 million confirmed cases

FILE – This Monday, Dec. 14, 2020 file photo, shows a vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for COVID-19 at Hartford Hospital in Hartford, Conn. New research suggests that Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine can protect against a mutation found in two contagious variants of the coronavirus that erupted in Britain and South Africa. Britain races to vaccinate more than 15 million people by mid-February, and in an effort to ensure vaccines get to the right places at the right times, along with the syringes, alcohol swabs and protective equipment needed to administer them, the government has called in the army. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill, File)

BALTIMORE — Coronavirus infections have now surpassed 90 million confirmed cases around the world, as more countries braced for wider spread of more virulent strains of a disease that has now killed nearly 2 million worldwide.

The number of infections worldwide has doubled in just 10 weeks, according to a tally by John Hopkins University on Sunday. COVID-19 infections had hit 45 million as recently as late October.

As of Sunday afternoon, John Hopkins counted 90,005,787 infections around the world.

The United States, now with more than 22.2 million infections, led the world with the highest number of infections recorded since the global pandemic began. The number of U.S. cases was more than double that of India, which has recorded nearly 10.5 million infections.