The do’s and don’ts for before and after you get the COVID-19 vaccine

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Earlier this week President Joe Biden re-affirmed he believes anyone who wants a vaccine will be able to get one by this spring.

As you prepare to get your shot, here’s a list of what you should and shouldn’t do, according to Parkview Health:

Do: Make sure you’re well informed about the registration process and reach out to family and friends who may need your help.

“Think about friends and family members that might need extra assistance with registration or with transportation so that people can get vaccinated once they become eligible,” said Dr. Jeffrey Boord, the Chief Quality and Safety Officer at Parkview Health. “Make sure that you’re fully informed about the vaccination process read through the information.”

Information can be found on Parkview’s, the Indiana Department of Health’s, or CDC’s websites.

Don’t: Take a medication to pre-treat potential side effects before your vaccination.

According to the frequently asked questions on Parkview’s website, “routine pre-treatment for the purposes of preventing symptoms is not recommended at this time, due to the lack of information on impact of use on vaccine-induced antibody responses.”

The website says that medications such as ibuprofen may be taken to treat post-vaccination symptoms.

Do: Bring a photo ID and insurance card, if you have one, when you go to get your vaccine.

It will also be helpful to wear short sleeves to your appointment, according to Parkview’s website.

Don’t: Believe the rumors that the vaccine will plant you with a microchip.

“All vaccines are microchip free,” said Dr. Boord. “So not something that we have to worry at all about.”

Do: Speak with your doctor if you are pregnant if you have concerns about getting the vaccine.

Pregnant subjects were not included in the COVID 19 vaccine trials for either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, so there is not specific data on a large number of pregnant women who have received the vaccine and then had long term follow up.

“However, we have an incredibly good track record in terms of safety and effectiveness of a wide range of adult vaccines for women who are pregnant or breastfeeding and the vaccine records for safety are extraordinarily good,”said Dr. Boord.

Don’t: Believe the myth that the vaccine causes infertility.

“There is absolutely no evidence of this. This is a complete myth,” said Dr. Boord. “Interestingly, a claim that any a given vaccine causes infertility has actually popped up by anti vaccination groups many times in the past.”

Do: Get a vaccine even if you’ve previously tested positive for COVID-19.

“There is evidence that reinfection with the virus that causes COVID-19 is rare in about the first 90 days after one recovers from COVID-19 illness,” said Dr. Boord. “However infections after that period have been reported and have occurred in multiple countries. It’s not common but it does occur.”

In addition, Dr. Boord says there have been a number of studies that showed that antibody levels declined over a period of a few months. This would suggest that the immunity that one gets from COVID-19 infection is variable and is not necessarily as durable as one gets from the vaccine.

The other argument is that the vaccines have been shown to be 95% effective at preventing illness.

“So you have a much higher level of evidence that you’re going to be protected from serious illness, through vaccination. We just don’t know to what extent that protection lasts,” said Dr. Boord.

Don’t: Panic if you experience side effects after getting vaccinated.

The signs and symptoms that an individual may experience are related their body’s own immune response, so it’s actually an expected feature of many different vaccines that are used throughout the United States.

Some individuals may experience symptoms that include things like body ache, headache, fatigue, or even fever.

“I had a little bit of a headache after the first day but that was about it,” said Dr. Boord. “I have had colleagues that have had more of the systemic side effects and and felt unwell for a day or two after the vaccine but they recovered uneventfully and returned to work without any difficulty.”

Dr. Boord said its also not uncommon for someone to experience a sore arm or some tenderness or redness around the site of the injection. Those symptoms are generally only going to last about 48 to 72 hours after one receives the vaccine.

Do: Report any significant signs or symptoms that you may experience after receiving the vaccine.

This can be done by calling your healthcare provider or by downloading the V-safe app on your smartphone.

Don’t: Stop staying informed once you get both doses of your vaccine.

Doctors still don’t know if this a vaccine that people will need to get yearly, like a flu vaccine.

“Time will tell what the durability of the immunity is from each vaccine,” said Dr. Boord. “The studies are already being done those long term follow up studies to determine the duration of immunity.”

Do: Continue to wear a mask and practice social distancing even if you’ve been vaccinated.

The extent that the COVID-19 vaccine prevents or reduces the risk of asymptomatic COVID-19 transmission is still unclear.

“The CDC, the Indiana Department of Health, are going to want to continue to recommend those public health measures of masking social distancing and frequent hand hygiene,” said Dr. Boord. “However, once we have more data on that, there may be opportunities in the future, to be able to roll back some of those public health measures.”