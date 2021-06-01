Super Shot to administer Pfizer vaccine to children 12 and older

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Starting Tuesday, Super Shot, Inc. announced that it will be providing the Pfizer COVID vaccine to all children 12 years and older at the clinic located at 1515 Hobson Rd.

“The COVID-19 vaccine is the best way to protect children against potentially devastating illness and the best way back to doing normal activities like sports and summer camps safely,” said Connie Heflin, executive director of Super Shot, Inc.

Clinic Hours are:

Tuesday – Friday 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Saturday from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

So far the clinic said it has seen at least 100 people a day scheduling an appointment for the 500 available appointments each week. Super Shot advises that Hoosiers sign up quickly to reserve a spot.

To schedule an appointment go to SuperShot.org or call 260-424-7468 Monday – Friday. Super Shot, Inc. said there is no cost to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, but you will be asked to provide insurance information if you are able.

Super Shot, Inc. said it will also be checking every child’s immunization record to make sure they are up to date on all other immunizations.