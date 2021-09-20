Super Shot holding flu and COVID-19 vaccination clinics at Allen Co. Public Library branches

Coronavirus
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Super Shot announced that it is partnering with the Allen County Public Library to provide flu vaccines to anyone six months and older as well as the COVID-19 vaccine to those 12 and older.

Super Shot said it will provide the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine and both injectable and nasal spray flu vaccines at the following clinics:

  • Sept. 24 from 2 p.m. – 5 p.m. at the Main Branch
  • Oct. 1 from 2 p.m. – 5 p.m. at the Pontiac Branch
  • Oct. 8 from 2 p.m. – 5 p.m. at the Shawnee Branch

There is no cost, but everyone must present their insurance card if insured and ID. Super Shot said all children must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. 

The first 50 people who receive a vaccine at each event will receive a $10 Kroger gift card, Super Shot said.

