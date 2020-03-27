Steuben County reports case of COVID-19

ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) The Steuben County Health Department is reporting a positive case of COVID-19 involving an employee of Fremont Community Schools. The person is being treated at a hospital in Allen County according to a health department letter dated Friday.

The health department indicated it has been in contact with the Superintendent of Fremont Community Schools and the Indiana State Department of Health epidemiologist.

The faculty and families of Fremont Community Schools are urged to take the following measures:

Stay at home

Monitor for fever, cough or shortness of breath

Maintain social distancing (6 ft.)

Wash hands frequently

Anyone with questions is asked to contact the Steuben County Health Department during normal business hours at (260) 668-1000 ext. 1500.

For coronavirus or COVID-19 information and screening, call the Cameron COVID-19 Resource Screening Line available 24/7 at (260) 667-5555.

