Status of remaining summer festivals uncertain

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A day after the cancellation of Germanfest, the status of the rest of the summer festival schedule remains up in the air amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Headwaters Park Alliance is working with other festivals, such as Fort Wayne’s Music Festival, Arab Fest, BBQ Ribfest, GreekFest, and PrideFest to see what the best solution may be. No decision on the remaining festivals has been made.

“We love to see summer events at Headwaters Park. It’s a tradition. We look forward to it, I think the public looks forward to it. But these are extraordinary times and we want to try to work through it with the festivals as best as we can and we standby to not only provide space but to move some of those events into the fall if we can,” said Geoff Paddock, Executive Director of the Headwaters Park Alliance.

Paddock said that one solution may be to postpone the festivals until the fall and shorten the festivals to fit into a day or two. He also said that the Headwaters Park Alliance would not be opposed to delaying the start of the ice skating season at the Lincoln Pavilion, in order to get all of the festivals in.

Another popular summer festival is the Three Rivers Festival. The planning, setup, and length of the event take up a large part of the month of July. Three Rivers Festival Executive Director, Jack Hammer, said that the staff is “currently moving forward with planning the Three Rivers Festival, but is reevaluating on a daily basis”

For more on the cancellation of Germanfest, click here.

Latest Coronavirus Developments: