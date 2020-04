FORT WAYNE, Ind. -- Kroger and the Allen County Department of Health have partnered to offer free, drive-through COVID-19 testing. The first testing site is located in the parking lot at Bishop Dwenger High School, 1300 E. Washington Center Road in Fort Wayne.

This site will be open tomorrow, Friday, May 1st from 8:30 A.M. to 5:30 P.M. Dates and times for the following week will be forthcoming.