States ready for more from government vaccine supply

Western states are among those looking for the new Biden administration to help clear the way for more supplies of COVID-19 vaccines, as they ramp up vaccination sites ready to handle thousands of people.

Colorado’s goal is to give vaccines to 70% of 70 and up population by the end of February.

“I’m hopeful that the new administration gets under the hood and figures out where the doses are, how they can speed it up, and I encourage them to do that,” Gov.Jared Polis said during a briefing on Friday.

Arizona is also trying to ramp up its vaccination program by opening additional sites but, like other states, has had difficulty get enough doses to meet demand. Counties outside of Maricopa County, which includes Phoenix, have expressed concern about getting short-changed.

So far, more than 380,000 vaccines have been administered in Arizona. Next week, officials expect to receive a shipment of 733,350 doses out of 973,175 that were allocated. The state will also start sending vaccines to 400 sites that include pharmacies inside supermarket chains such as Fry’s and Albertson’s.

The vaccination effort comes as the number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Arizona are declining despite the state having the worst infection rate in the country, health officials said Friday.

The number of patients and even the positivity test rate have dipped slightly in the last few weeks, according to Dr. Cara Christ, director of the Arizona Department of Health Services.

It was the one bright spot of news as Arizona reached a grim milestone with a pandemic death toll of more than 12,000. That puts COVID-19 on track to eclipse heart disease and cancer as the leading cause of death in the state.

The Department of Health Services on Friday reported 8,099 additional known cases and 229 additional deaths, increasing the state’s pandemic totals to 708,041 cases and 12,001 deaths. One person in every 141 Arizona residents was diagnosed with COVID-19 over the past week.

The number of COVID-19 infections is thought to be higher than reported because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.