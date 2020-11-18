State officials caution against Thanksgiving gatherings as case surge continues in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) — State officials urged Hoosiers to limit their Thanksgiving gatherings as cases continue to rise in the state.

The state has color-coded counties based on their 7-day positivity rates and weekly cases per 100,000 people. In the latest state map 21 counties, including Allen County, are designated in the red which means they have a positivity rate of more than 15 percent and are seeing at leasy 200 weekly cases per 100,000 people. The rest of the states are in the orange with between 10 and 14.9 percent positivity rate with the exception of Putnam County, which is seeing a positivity rate of 4.3 percent.

However, State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box said if the state went by cases per 100,000 alone, all Indiana counties would be in the red zone. Among age groups seeing an increase in cases is the 18 to 30 years old crowd. According to Box, this numbers are especially concerning as students begin to return home from school.

Governor Eric Holcomb said he would not rule out the possibility of a state-mandated curfew as Ohio Governor Mike Dewine announced on Tuesday but that at this time the state is not considering it because he feels enough local communities are taking the initiative to add or reinforce to current restrictions.

“We are starting to see more and more communities, local government entities as well, apply more restrictions or enforce guidelines and recommendations, policies that are already out there,” said Holcomb. “Those local actions are proof that this is working.”

The state is reinforcing to Hoosiers the need to take restrictions seriously as the current surge is overwhelming hospitals around Indiana. With over 3,000 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 or experiencing COVID-19 symptoms having been admitted to hospitals on Wednesday alone, hospitals are seeing the highest level since the beginning on the pandemic.

“We continue to hear reports of exhausted nurses and doctors, of hospitals having to hold patients in the emergency room because there are no beds.”

Box also reiterated the need for Hoosiers to be mindful of how they are celebrating Thanksgiving this year.

“Thanksgiving is a time when families traditionally plan to join larger groups or to celebrate together but travel increases the chance of getting and spreading the virus that causes COVID-19,” said Box. “To be frank, staying at home is the best way to protect yourself and others.”

In place of a large gathering or virtual dinner, the state recommends holding small dinners with your immediate family. They also recommend wearing a mask at events outside of your own house, regular handwashing, and a setup that allows people to be socially distant. It is recommended that high touch services are regularly cleaned throughout the gathering. Box discouraged gatherings in indoor settings with people who you do not live with and where you cannot socially distance or wear a mask.

Hoosiers should also try to increase ventilation in the house by opening a window or possibly using a HEPA filter. According to Box, Hoosiers should also be monitoring their symptoms and stay home or cancel their gathering if they have a fever or any other signs of illness.

As far as holiday shopping goes, Box also suggested Hoosiers do their after-Thanksgiving shopping online and watch any sports events, parades, and movies from home.