State Health Commissioner predicts COVID-19 cases to peak in April

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Recent numbers from the state department of health shows 290 new cases of COVID-19 in Indiana, bringing the total number to 1,514.

Allen County accounts for 23 of those cases and 32 Hoosiers have died due to coronavirus.

Earlier this week in a press conference, Governor Eric Holcomb said he is optimistic, but also realistic. He added Indiana has not seen a peak yet, but the numbers are compounding.

Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box said that as of now there is not a projected number of Hoosiers who will be infected; however, the peak in COVID-19 cases she expects to be in mid to late April.

Governor Holcomb said that he wants to be transparent, and keep Indiana residents informed during this time.

Starting Monday he will host a virtual press conference daily, Monday through Friday, and possibly Saturday and Sunday. The state also has a website that is updated daily with a breakdown of age ranges and genders of individuals who test positive.

Dr. Box said that Hoosiers need to remember to continue to practice social distancing, to slow down the spread of the virus.

“Just because you aren’t sick now, doesn’t mean you won’t be tomorrow,” said Dr. Box. “No matter what your age or current health, social distancing applies to each and every Hoosier. You might get COVID-19 and be just fine, but the person you give it to may not be.”

Allen County Health Commissioner Dr. Deb McMahan agreed, telling WANE 15 the virus is being seen in young adults, middle age, and older people.

“Shortness of breath is shortness of breath,” said Dr. McMahan. “This is one of those diseases that I really do want to take every opportunity to remind people it’s not like the flu. The flu you get it, you feel bad for a few days, and then you start getting better. This one [COVID-19} really continues over a course of 10-days where you can just continually feel bad.”

Dr. McMahan encourages anyone suffering from shortness of breath, to go straight to the ER.