Starting Friday, Indiana residents traveling to Chicago will have to self-quarantine

CHICAGO (WGN) Chicago health officials updated the city’s emergency travel order Tuesday by adding Indiana, New Mexico, North Carolina and Rhode Island to the list of states included in the order.

Starting Friday, anyone arriving from the newly-added states will be required to self-quarantine for 14 days in Chicago, or they could face fines of $100-$500 per day, up to $7,000.

The following states are now included in the list: Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Puerto Rico, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.

More information about the emergency travel order can be found on the city’s website.