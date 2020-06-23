St. Vincent De Paul church announces COVID-19 case

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — COVID-19 hits home at Saint Vincent De Paul Catholic Church in Fort Wayne, as a church leader receives a positive diagnosis.

In a letter on its website and Facebook page, the church says Father Eric Burgener has mild symptoms and is in self-quarantine for two weeks.

Other church leaders who share a home with Father Eric are also quarantined until they receive two negative test results.

The plan to cover daily and weekend masses, funerals and weddings are included in the letter, which you can find below.