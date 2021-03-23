Spring breakers won’t need proof they’re COVID-free to vacation in Baja California

398427 03: A vender walks between rugs with U.S. and Mexican themes in a market devoid of tourists December 10, 2001 in the border city of Tijuana, Baja California Norte, Mexico. Tourist-based Tijuana businesses have reported sales declining as much as 80% since tightened security measures in the wake of Septembers terror attacks in the United States. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

TIJUANA (Border Report) — Tourists from north of the border don’t have to provide evidence of a negative COVID-19 test to enter the state of Baja California during Spring Break, the state’s Tourism Secretary Mario Escobedo Carignan said.

“Restricting access is solely for our southern border, it’s not the appropriate time to do it along our northern border, there’s no reason for it especially just before Spring Break when Americans flock to Baja,” Escobedo Carignan said.

Spring Break is a crucial time for businesses that depend on tourists, especially as they try to make up for lost revenue over the last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s important that whoever does visit, we ask them to follow safety protocols and to be respectful, and they can have fun on their vacations,” Escobedo Carignan asid. “We as Baja Californians are ready and waiting for them; it’s do or die time for many small businesses.”

The tourism secretary stated these coming weeks will be a good dress rehearsal for the upcoming summer season when a large number of tourists are expected to visit Baja California.

