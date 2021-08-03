South Bend schools reverse course, to require masks for all

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — All students, teachers and visitors to South Bend schools will be required to wear masks under a coronavirus policy officials revised a week after requiring only elementary school students to wear masks.



Monday night’s decision by the South Bend Community School Corp.’s school board was driven by changing guidance on face coverings, for both unvaccinated and fully vaccinated people, by health officials amid the spread of COVID-19′s highly contagious delta variant.

Seven people spoke against the mask policy, saying they feel parents should decide whether their children wear masks at schools. They also questioned health officials’ changing mask guidance.