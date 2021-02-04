Skipping the dentist during the pandemic? There could be long-term effects

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Dentists are urging patients to keep up with their bi-yearly appointments despite COVID-19.

If you haven’t been to the dentist during the pandemic, you’re not alone. According to a national survey conducted by Next Smile Dental, 57 percent of Hoosiers have delayed check-ups due to coronavirus fears.

“Their worries are to get COVID from the dental setting, that’s the first concern they have, because you have to take the mask off,” said Dr. Upasna Gandhi, a dentist at Lakewood Family Dental. “We’ve been getting a lot of calls for emergencies because patients are not regularly seeing the dentist and they have a pain.”

Dr. Ghandi says patients avoiding the dentist can have serious consequences.

“[Going to the dentist] every six months is a must,” said Dr. Ghandi. “Dental infection or cancer screenings can go undetected sometimes.”

Other long-term effects Dr. Ghandi says patients could suffer include the loss of a tooth, swelling, and because oral problems make it harder to chew, a lack of nutrition. All of these problems would also likely increase the patient’s cost of dental care.

“The mouth is attached to the rest of the body, so if oral health is not good, the patients can suffer. ” said Dr. Ghandi. “Let’s say a patient has a small cavity and they don’t get it filled because they’re scared, that small cavity can turn big, causing pain, discomfort.”

With kids being at home more because of the pandemic, Dr. Ghandi has noticed children’s teeth having more sugar on them than usual. She says just brushing your teeth is not a substitute for a deep cleaning from a dentist office.

“When they’re in school teachers, they can’t eat during the class so that really helps decrease the frequency of sugar intake,” said Dr. Ghandi. “But when everybody’s at home, it increased the frequency of sugar intake, and that is directly related to having more chemicals [on their teeth.]”

As for adults oral health during the pandemic, she says it has varied depending on the person.

To ease patient’s fears and keep them safe, Ghandi’s team is taking patients and staff member’s temperatures when they come through the door and wearing N-95 masks, gowns, gloves and eye protection.

“We’re also cleaning the rooms with all FDA approved things and we are following guidelines from the CDC and FDA throughout COVID,” said Dr. Ghandi. “Go and see your dentist. It’s very important, because the more you’re scared, the worse it gets.”