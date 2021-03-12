Signature HealthCARE to allow visitors after new guidelines released

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WANE) – Signature HealthCARE is excited to allow visitors after the new guidelines the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), in collaboration with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) were released.

“As our nursing home population still remains vulnerable to COVID-19 and other viruses, like the flu, we must ask that our communities and families diligently adhere to the new guidelines in each of our facilities, as set by CMS and their specific states,” the press release said.

Guidelines include but are not limited to:

Visitor screening, including temperature checks, a COVID-19 questionnaire and symptom observation, all which must be passed.

Precautionary infection control measures, including hand hygiene requirements.

Visitor masks (covering mouth and nose) and other personal protective equipment (PPE)

requirements.

requirements. In advance scheduling of visits. IMPORTANT Unscheduled or walk-in visits are not permitted.

Unscheduled or walk-in visits are not permitted. Visitor social distancing at least 6 feet apart from all persons.

Limited visitation times so all residents can be accommodated.

Posting of facility signage indicating COVID-19 signs, symptoms and best mitigation practices.

Residents and staff COVID-19 testing, as regulations require.

The company said that outdoor visitation will always be the preferred manner for in-person visitation as outdoor visits pose a lower risk of transmission due to increased space and airflow.

Signature HealthCARE said that facilities may prevent visitation based on a variety of factors under the new guidelines:

Unvaccinated residents will not be permitted to have visitors if the surrounding county’s COVID-19 positive rate is above 10%, or less than 70% of residents in a facility have been fully vaccinated.

Residents who have been confirmed COVID-19 positive will not be able to receive visitors until they meet testing criteria that allows discontinuation of transmission based protocols.

Quarantined residents cannot accept visitors until criteria is met to be released from quarantine.

If a new case of COVID-19 is identified within a facility, visitation will be suspended until one round of facility-wide testing is complete to determine needed protocols.

“We have looked forward to the day when our residents, families, and staff could once again

enjoy seeing loved ones in-person,” said E. Joseph Steier, III, President and CEO of Signature

HealthCARE. “Now, that time has finally come. We know from our own separation from our

families how difficult these days have been. We cannot thank our families and communities

enough for your gracious understanding, thoughts, prayers and support during these

challenging days and it gives us great pleasure to begin reopening our doors again under these

new government guidelines. We are all in this pandemic fight together, and our goal is to keep

everyone safe and healthy as we continue to press on toward brighter days.”