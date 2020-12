INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) - Reports from overseas about a new coronavirus strain that seem to spread more easily is causing concern as people see case number rising across the globe. During Governor Eric Holcomb's weekly COVID-19 briefing, Dr. Kristina Box addresses how the state is handling the potential arrival of the new strain.

"To date, we do not think it is a more lethal strain - as far as severity of illness and increased deaths," Dr. Box said. "But [it's] much more transmissible. People get infected more easily."