Self-quarantine recommended after outbreak at Michigan State

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Health officials are strongly recommending that Michigan State University students living on or near the school’s East Lansing campus self-quarantine immediately because of an outbreak of COVID-19.

The Ingham County Health Department says at least a third of the 342 people affiliated with the university who have tested positive for the virus since Aug. 24 attended parties or social gatherings.

At least one third of those gatherings were associated with fraternities or sororities.

The health department says that in the three weeks prior to the surge in cases, only 23 people affiliated with the university had tested positive.

The state has had more than 110,800 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and more than 6,500 deaths from the disease since the pandemic started.

