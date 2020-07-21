Science Central to require masks for guests starting Wednesday

Science Central is a regional resource that provides inspiring and fun hands-on science education for all people of all ages.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Starting Wednesday, July 22, Science Central will require all visitors, ages 3 and older, to wear face coverings to enter the building and throughout their entire visit.

The organization says their priority is the health and safety of all visitors, staff, and volunteers. All staff and volunteers have been mandated to wear face coverings in the building since the initial shutdown in March.

In addition, Science Central has already implemented a rigorous cleaning schedule, one way traffic through the building, a limit on the number of visitors per hour, and staff and volunteer health checks. Certain high-touch exhibitions are temporarily closed. Face coverings will be available for purchase at the front desk, if needed.