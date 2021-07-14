School, college mandates banned for ’emergency use’ vaccines in Ohio

FILE – In this May 25, 2021, file photo, a man walks by the entrance for Ohio’s COVID-19 mass vaccination clinic at Cleveland State University in Cleveland. Ohio plans to announce its third pair of Ohio Vax-a-Million winners Wednesday evening, June 9, 2021, even as the initial bump from the incentive program fades and the vaccination numbers continue to drop. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has signed a bill into law that forbids public schools and colleges from requiring individuals to receive vaccines not granted full approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The legislation aimed at the coronavirus vaccine also prohibits individuals who don’t receive the vaccine from being denied the chance to participate in school activities. DeWine signed the bill without comment Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the governor said it’s important for the FDA to switch coronavirus vaccines from emergency use authorization to full approval as soon as possible. DeWine says the vaccine’s emergency use status is contributing to vaccine hesitancy in Ohio.