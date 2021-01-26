San Diego Zoo gorillas close to full recovery from COVID-19

Some of the gorillas at San Diego Zoo’s Safari Park have tested positive for COVID-19. (Courtesy: San Diego Safari Park)

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Several gorillas at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park are expected to make a full recovery weeks after testing positive for the coronavirus, including one who received antibody treatment.

The San Diego Union-Tribune reports that that Safari Park executive director Lisa Peterson said the eight western lowland gorillas were likely exposed by a zookeeper who tested positive for COVID-19 in early January.

Peterson said fecal samples from the gorillas are no longer testing positive for the virus.

She said some of the gorillas will get the COVID-19 vaccine from a supply not permitted for use in people.