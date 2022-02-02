SACS to stop contact tracing

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Southwest Allen County Schools will stop contact tracing protocols.

The district’s board on Monday night voted 5-0 to stop contact tracing when it has COVID-19 infections in the district. The vote came out of a “Report on Contact Tracing and Quarantine Process” that was listed on the agenda.

The change will go into effect Feb. 16, the board decided.

Last month, the Indiana Department of Health said in new guidance that schools with mask mandates in place could end individual contract tracing and notification of close contacts and instead make notifications about positive cases in whole classrooms. Schools that do not have mask mandates in place were not included in the change, though.

SACS does not currently have a mask mandate in place.

WANE 15 is working to learn how SACS will move forward in compliance.