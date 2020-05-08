Roanoke native working in NYC lab remains hopeful despite “scary” situation

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Roanoke native and Huntington North High School graduate, Julie Reust, is working in New York City on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reust moved to New York City, New York in 2010 to pursue a career in healthcare research. She had been conducting research prior to the pandemic, but now all of her focus has shifted to helping with COVID-19 tests.

As a clinical laboratory technologist, Reust does not work directly with COVID-19 patients. She instead handles the test samples from those patients. She says that the overflow lab that her team works in was constructed solely to handle COVID-19 tests.

“We got a brand new instrument, actually two brand new instruments. We completely gutted a room, made it up to bio-safety standards for handling the samples, processing them. And then we have a pass through cabinet that goes to the instrument room where we put the samples on the machine from the nasal swab and then after two and a half to three hours we have a positive or negative result,” said Julie Reust.

Reust said her schedule changes weekly based on the test demand from COVID-19 patients. Recently she has been working twelve hours shifts.

“I was tired, and you know everyone has their days where you feel sad and helpless, but then it’s really easy to see everyone coming together as a team,” said Reust.

Reust says that the number of positive tests in her lab have been on the decrease as of late, but she says that the situation remains very serious.

“It’s not being blown out of proportion. People are really sick. People are suffering. People are dying and we should take it seriously,” said Reust.

Outside of the clinical environment, Reust shared that life in New York City is quite different these days.

“My husband and I took a walk to Times Square just out of curiosity just to see how barren this actually is and it was definitely weird. It felt kind of sad. Normally people are kind of scared around the crowds, but to not have the people there was just really weird,” said Reust.

When asked to describe her emotions in a few words, Julie Reust replied with, “It is sometimes scary and concerning, but I am hopeful for what is to come.”

