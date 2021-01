FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - Allen County will begin administering Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for essential personnel and other prioritized groups in mid-January, perhaps as soon as next week.

During a Tuesday morning webinar with Greater Fort Wayne, Allen County Health Commissioner Dr. Matthew Sutter and Administrator Mindy Waldron addressed how Allen County's vaccination clinic will operate, and what patients might expect as they go through the process themselves.