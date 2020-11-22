Restaurant ban in Michigan gets mixed response from industry

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan mandate that has forced dine-in restaurants and bars to close for the second time this year is getting a mixed response from industry leaders that worry the move could hurt businesses.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced the new order earlier this month.

MLive.com reports that state law allows the agency to prohibit gatherings during an epidemic.

The ban, which went into effect Wednesday, will last for three weeks.

Some industry leaders say the ban won’t prevent people from getting COVID-19, while others think it is worth closing to help the state.