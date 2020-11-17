Restaurant and bar owners understand 50% capacity order, but continue to struggle

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Restaurant owners are feeling a sort of whiplash from the Allen County health commissioner’s public safety order Tuesday. They were just getting used to being allowed to seat their dining rooms at full capacity and now they’re required to drop back down to 50 percent.

Mad Anthony Brewing Company Co-Owner Blaine Stuckey had hoped by this point there’d be a better grip on the virus.

“We’re devastated for the community and the hard work that everybody’s put in to get where we were and then to have to go back, it’s been a little discouraging,” he said.

Restaurants like Cebolla’s Mexican Grill are leaning heavily on carryout orders.

“Carryouts are still up, but it’s been hard with dining in because now tables are closed off, not many people want to come in, not many people want to go out in general,” said manager Juliana Luna. “It’s been crazy.”

Casa Grille Italiano’s team does believe the public health order is necessary and are looking out for customers.

“I totally agree with the position the health department has taken,” said owner Tom Parisi. “We need to do our best to control this virus the best we can.”

Mad Anthony’s said keeping employees and customers safe is the number one priority.

“We lost quite a chunk of revenue this year but we can’t even look at that right now,” he said. “It’s just about staying afloat and taking care of our folks.”

These new 50 percent capacity restrictions go into effect for restaurants and bars Sunday at midnight.