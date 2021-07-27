Residents moved, staff isolated after COVID outbreak at Kendallville long-term care facility

KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WANE) — A COVID-19 outbreak was reported at a Kendallville senior care community, WANE 15 has learned.

FILE: Lutheran Life Villages of Kendallville (Google Maps)

Noble County Health Officer Dr. Terry Gaff said multiple residents and staff at Lutheran Life Villiages in Kendallville have tested positive for COVID-19.

The residents have been moved to the Lutheran Life Villages facility in Fort Wayne, which has a COVID unit, Gaff said. The family of the residents have been notified.

The staff has been placed in isolation.

Gaff said Lutheran Life Villages was taking “appropriate precautions.”

Anyone who was in the facility since July 19 should get tested for COVID-19 if they they develop any symptoms, Gaff said. Free testing is available at the Noble County Public Library in Albion, entrance 5.

For assistance, residents should contact the county health department.