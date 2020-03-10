Residents asked to follow “Community Goals” as part of COVID-19 response

A round table discussion about the COVID-19 novel coronavirus took place on Tuesday, March 10, 2020.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Officials with the Allen County Department of Health and community partners took part in a round table discussion concerning the COVID-19 outbreak on Tuesday afternoon.

The discussion centered around how the community is preparing and what actions may be necessary.

During the round table, a list of six community goals was released. The goals encourage Allen County residents to remain united:

Ensure access to and encourage transparent sharing of information to the public in a timely and regular manner, but with the understanding information may change rapidly. Ensure residents have access to healthcare and public health resources they need – but with the understanding services will likely be delivered in a different way. This might mean services will be provided but with extended waiting times or utilizing different methods of service provision. Ensure residents have food on the table – but with the understanding it may not necessarily be what they are used to under normal circumstances. The goal will be to keep people healthy and fed – even if that means peanut butter and jelly or macaroni and cheese. Ensure residents can “keep their lights on” – but with the understanding they may have to sacrifice a level of personal comfort to maintain a minimum standard for all. We may not be able to run our air conditioners as high as we are used to doing. Ensure the community does their part in protecting the public and their families when recommendations are given for isolation and quarantine – disease minimization efforts only work if people stay home when asked. If schools are closed, children must stay home to lessen the likelihood they expose themselves to someone with COVID-19. Help us protect everyone…do your part! Ensure we all conduct ourselves with the grace and integrity that Allen County is known for – even when we become frustrated with the situation in which we find ourselves during this trying time. We may be frustrated it takes several hours to see a medical provider or the local drive-thru restaurant only has fish sandwich on the menu, but we must remember to thank those people for showing up and doing their absolute best to assist with meeting our needs.

It was stated during the round table discussion that these goals could change or be amended as the situation changes. The Allen County Department of Health has created a section devoted to COVID-19. You can access it by clicking here.

