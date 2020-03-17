Reports: Ohio judge rejects request to delay primary

A voter fills out his ballot, taking advantage of early voting, Sunday, March 15, 2020, in Steubenville, Ohio. Elections officials in the four states, Arizona, Florida, Illinois and Ohio, holding presidential primaries next week say they have no plans to postpone voting amid widespread disruptions caused by the coronavirus outbreak. Instead, they are taking extraordinary steps to ensure that voters can cast ballots and polling places are clean. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio judge has rejected a request to postpone the state’s primary scheduled for Tuesday. Judge Richard Frye ruled against the motion Monday night because he didn’t want to rewrite the law, The Columbus Disptach reported. The ruling can be appealed. Gov. Mike DeWine and Secretary of State Frank LaRose had backed a lawsuit by voters who were asking the court to push in-person voting back until June 2 for the primary. Neither official has the power to postpone an election on their own.  

