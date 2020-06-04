Report finds 21% more COVID nursing home deaths in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana health leaders say they’re working to determine why a federal report found about 200 more coronavirus-related deaths among the state’s nursing home residents than state officials had tallied.

A federal report released Monday listed 1,141 total COVID-19 deaths among nursing home residents as of May 24. That number 21% more than the 945 such deaths reported this week by the Indiana State Department of Health. State officials suspect the difference stems from Indiana nursing homes only being asked once in early April for a total number of previous COVID-19 deaths.

