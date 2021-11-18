Rep. Banks introduces bill to ban COVID-19 vaccine mandates for children

WASHINGTON (WANE) – Representative Jim Banks (IN-03) introduced a bill on Thursday to prohibit federal funding for any state, local or tribal entity that mandates a COVID-19 vaccine for minors.

Under the Parental Rights Protection Act, if a local educational agency imposes a mandate, the school would not receive funding under title IV or part A of of the Elementary and Secondary Education Act of 1965. If a mandate is in place at an agency, the agency would be eligible to receive the funding once it is revoked.

The act also requires parental consent before administrating any COVID-19 vaccine to a child.

“As a father of three school-aged girls, I will not sit by and allow liberal activists and non-elected bureaucrats to control the health of our children. Democrats at every level of government have proved time and again that when it comes to children’s health, they put radical teachers’ union leaders before the science. Parents knows what is best for their child’s health. It’s dangerous for the federal government to involve itself in private medical decisions. I introduced this legislation to stop the government from using public schools as leverage to interfere with parents right to decide what is best for their family.” Rep. Banks

To read the bill, click here.