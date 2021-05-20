Renaissance Pointe YMCA to host pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic Monday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Parkview Health, in partnership with the Renaissance Pointe YMCA and Zeta Eta chapter of Chi Eta Phi nursing sorority, is offering a pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic Monday at the Renaissance Pointe YMCA located at 2323 Bowser Ave.

The single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be available from 8 a.m. – 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. for those 18 and older, Parkview Health said.

“As part of our COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan, it’s imperative we bring vaccines to vulnerable and underserved communities to help increase vaccination rates,” said Michelle Charles, vice president, nursing informatics, Parkview Health, who is leading the health system’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution. “As an African American, I know people in our community have reservations about the vaccine or may not have access to a clinic. We are grateful for the Parkview Community Nursing team, and the partnership of the Renaissance Pointe YMCA and Chi Eta Phi so we can make it easier for everyone to get informed about vaccination and get their shot.”

Pre-registration for the clinic is available at the front desk of the Renaissance Pointe YMCA or by calling 260-447-4567, Parkview Health said. Walk-ins are welcome, and a YMCA membership isn’t required to come to the clinic.