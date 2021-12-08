Record-high Michigan COVID-19 hospitalizations still rising

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan’s COVID-19 hospitalizations have reached a new high, exceeding the previous record for the fifth straight time that the state has reported data.

Nearly 4,700 patients were in the hospital statewide Wednesday. The roughly 4,400 hospitalized adults with confirmed cases — most of them unvaccinated — were at the highest point in the 21-month coronavirus pandemic.

The state health department reports the total three times a week. Michigan recorded 351 additional deaths, including 166 in the most recent 48-hour period.

The state House began considering a $1.2 billion proposal to spend federal funds to address the pandemic.