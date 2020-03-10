Purdue University to move classes online due to COVID-19 concerns

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WANE) – Purdue University will move the remainder of their classes to an online format starting March 23, according to a release from university officials.

In the release, officials said faculty should “be prepared to continue as long as in-person instruction seems inadvisable (potentially through the end of the semester).”

The campus will remain open during that time period, and students who live in residence halls will have the option to return to campus or stay home.

The university also plans to cancel all university-sponsored travel and events. That will be in effect from March 16 to May 2 according to the release.

A Purdue University Fort Wayne spokesperson tells WANE 15: ” University leadership is aware of West Lafayette’s announcement and is assessing all options for the Purdue Fort Wayne community, which is currently on spring break.

