Purdue University Fort Wayne to hold on-campus COVID vaccination clinics

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Purdue University Fort Wayne announced it has teamed with Walmart Pharmacy to provide free COVID-19 vaccinations to students, faculty and staff.

Appointments for first shots of the Moderna vaccine will be scheduled for April 20 and 21. On-campus clinics for second doses have also been scheduled for May 18 and 19.

The university said members of the campus community were notified of the opportunity Wednesday afternoon. Students, faculty and staff will be contacted directly with personalized scheduling instructions.

The clinic is also open to students and employees of Indiana University Fort Wayne, the university said.

For additional information about the COVID-19 vaccination clinics, contact Jeff Malanson at malansoj@pfw.edu.