Purdue Fort Wayne, Parkview Health postpone Tapestry to April 2022

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Due to a resurgence in COVID-19 cases, Purdue Fort Wayne (PFW) and Parkview Health are postponing their annual Tapestry event to next spring.

Tapestry began in 2002 as a way to enrich the lives of woman while raising funds for students in PFW’s College of Health and Human Services.

The annual event has featured keynote speakers such as Erin Brockovich, Molly Ringwald and, most recently, Elizabeth Vargas. HGTV personality Mina Starsiak Hawk is scheduled to be the keynote speaker for Tapestry 2021.

Over $1 million has been raised in scholarship funds since the event began 19 years ago. Last year’s Tapestry event was held virtually due to the pandemic.