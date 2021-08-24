Purdue: 75% of students and staff vaccinated for COVID-19

by: The Associated Press

File – Purdue University campus in West Lafayette, Indiana

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Purdue University officials say nearly 85% of Purdue University students living in residence halls on the West Lafayette campus say they’re fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Overall, school officials say 75% of students, faculty and staff associated with the West Lafayette campus — 40,496 — submitted proof of full vaccination just days before classes began Monday. Of those, school officials say 84% of students living in residence halls reported being fully vaccinated — about the same percentage reported by Purdue’s athletes, according to data updated Aug. 17.

The Journal & Courier reports that among Purdue’s faculty, 86% have shown proof of full vaccination.

