‘Presumptive positive’ case of virus confirmed in Noble County

KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WANE) — A patient at Parkview Noble Hospital in Kendallville has been found to have COVID-19, WANE 15 has learned.

Dr. Terry Gaff, Noble County’s health officer, has confirmed that the patient has a “presumptive positive” case of COVID-19. Gaff said results of testing on the patient were received from the state Department of Health Sunday night.

“Presumptive positive” simply means a test has come back positive for the infection, but the Centers for Disease Control must still confirm the case.

The case has not been confirmed by the that agency or the state Department of Health.

Gaff told WANE 15 that health officials are investigating the patient and any contacts they may have had. He said the patient had recently traveled to Florida.

On Monday, superintendents from East Noble Schools and West Noble Schools sent letters to parents that both said a 54-year-old man had been diagnosed with coronavirus at Parkview Noble Hospital. The letters both indicated the man did not have school-age children.

The letters also said the districts had not been ordered to close schools.

Congressman Jim Banks said in a statement Monday that his office was aware of the case and has requested “regular updates.”

“Our office has become aware that an individual at Parkview Noble Hospital has been diagnosed with COVID-19. We’ve also learned that the East Noble School Corporation learned of the development and notified families and staff this morning that the infected individual does not have school age children. As such, my office reached out to Parkview Health, the Noble County Health Department and East Noble School Corporation. We’ve requested regular updates on the new coronavirus case and offered any assistance our office can provide.”

