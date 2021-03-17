Pregnant Hoosiers now eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccine

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – Pregnant Hoosiers are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Indiana.

During Governor Holcomb’s weekly COVID-19 briefing, Chief Medical Officer with the Indiana Department of Health Dr. Lindsay Weaver said that “data supports that pregnant women are at higher risk for complications from COVID-19 infection.”

To schedule an appointment, a doctor must submit the patient’s information so they can receive a unique registration link, the Indiana Department of Health said in a tweet.

To schedule a vaccine, visit https://ourshot.in.gov and select a location from one of more than 400 clinics around the state. Hoosiers who do not have a computer or cell phone or those who need assistance scheduling an appointment can call 211 or contact one of Indiana’s Area Agencies on Aging or AARP. Nearly 70 libraries around the state also are helping Hoosiers schedule their appointments.

Vaccination clinics that are part of the federal vaccine program, including those at Meijer and Kroger, appear on the clinic map at https://ourshot.in.gov but are scheduled through those retailers’ platforms, not through the state centralized system.

