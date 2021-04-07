Policy change allows PFW student teachers to substitute teach

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Purdue Fort Wayne education majors can now get real-world career experience and pay before they get their diplomas.

The pandemic affected substitute teachers in a big way. Mostly, by taking a lot of subs out of the game because their age put them in the high-risk category for COVID-19. Now, Purdue Fort Wayne has followed Purdue University in changing a policy to allow for student teachers to act as substitutes for their assigned classrooms. Education Major Kenzie Snider said

“Student teaching is a little bit different, where you have somebody in the classroom with you whereas substitute teaching you’re all by yourself,” said Snider. “I like to say it helps you with your toolbag to prepare you for when you have your own classroom one day so just being able to sub and get in the classroom and be able to get those classroom management skills and things along that line just really prepare you for when you have your own classroom.”

Fort Wayne Community Schools superintendent Mark Daniel said in a press release that it will also add more stability to classrooms.

“By allowing student teachers to receive sub pay when filling in for their supervising teacher, we are acknowledging and facilitating their growing expertise in the classroom, and it allows for continuity of instruction with a teacher the students already know,” said Daniel.

Right now, only four PFW students have signed up to sub, but the education department expects to see that number continue to rise through the end of the semester.