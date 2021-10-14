PFW will not require COVID-19 vaccine for students, faculty or staff

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Purdue University Fort Wayne (PFW) has announced in a letter to its community that it will not be requiring COVID-19 vaccines for students, faculty and staff.

“After careful due diligence and consideration—and with significant input from the campus community—our leadership team has reached the unanimous decision that implementation of a vaccine mandate for the spring semester is simply not feasible,” the letter sent by Chancellor Ron Elsenbaumer and leadership said.

A number of factors were taken into consideration before making this decision, the university said. Those including: feedback from campus surveys, student town halls, weekly PFW Ready Q&A sessions, input from Faculty Senate and how this could impact students in the middle of the academic year.

“The absence of a vaccine mandate does not change our commitment to the critical importance of being vaccinated. Throughout this pandemic, we have strongly encouraged all members of our university community to get vaccinated,” the letter said.

PFW said it will look to the future with hope and optimism as it continues to remain vigilant.

“We have learned during the course of the pandemic that we must be nimble and flexible, yet very thoughtful, in our planning and response. We will work together as we always have to ensure that Purdue Fort Wayne continues to flourish and that we emerge from the pandemic stronger than ever,” the letter said.

The mask requirement will continue to be in place through Thanksgiving break.