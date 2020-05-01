PFW cancels spring commencement

FILE – The Purdue Fort Wayne flag is raised July 1, 2018, the date the university officially changed its name from IPFW to Purdue Fort Wayne.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Purdue University Fort Wayne has officially canceled the upcoming 2020 commencement ceremony amid COVID-19 pandemic.

Students and staff were notified of the cancellation Friday morning in an email from Purdue University Fort Wayne Chancellor, Ron Elsenbaumer.

Chancellor Elsenbaumer wrote in part, “Given the public health precautions and uncertainties, including social distancing and stay-at-home orders, we came to the conclusion that canceling the event is the right thing to do—the responsible thing to do—to ensure the health and safety of our students, their families, and the broader university community.”

The statement goes on to say that the cancellation of commencement applies to all students, whether they are receiving Indiana University or Purdue University degrees.

Purdue University Fort Wayne had previously postponed the upcoming commencement ceremony, and it was rescheduled for May 13. Diplomas will be mailed to students over the coming weeks.

Chancellor Elsenbaumer has extended the invitation for all 2019-2020 graduates to return in the spring of 2020 to participate in commencement with the class of 2020-2021.