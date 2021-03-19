Percentages of vaccinated Hoosiers by age, county now available on Indiana’s COVID-19 vaccine dashboard

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – Indiana’s Department of Health continues to add new features to their online vaccine dashboard, showing the state’s progress to vaccinate Hoosiers against COVID-19.

Previously, the state’s dashboard only displayed the daily and total number of vaccines administered per county, along with statewide demographic data.

The latest features now include a historical chart showing the number of vaccines administered by day. Tables are also available which show the percentage of those vaccinated by age range and by county.

As of Friday, 17.7% of Allen County residents have received their first dose, and 12.1% of the county is fully vaccinated. Nearly a quarter of all Hoosiers have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, with 16.3% being deemed fully vaccinated.