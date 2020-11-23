People rushing to get COVID tests this week unlikely to have results by Thanksgiving

WARSAW, Ind. (WANE) – The lines at COVID-19 testing sites are lengthening by the day and the wait time for results is also getting longer as labs get more backed up. For those hoping to get results by Thanksgiving, it could be too late.

The threat of spreading the virus to loved ones looms over this holiday. Thousands of people at the Kosciusco County Fairgrounds testing site in Warsaw are trying to get a last minute test.

One of Monday’s testees, William Line, has been feeling sick.

“I just have a cough, sore throat, and then headaches and just feeling really tired,” he said.



The results of his test will determine if he’ll go home for the holiday.

“If it’s negative I will, but if it’s positive I will not be,” he explained. “So, it just kind of depends on when I get the results back, but if I don’t get them back by Thanksgiving then I will not be attending Thanksgiving with my family.”

People are being especially considerate about the older folks in their family.

“My parents have health issues,” said Jovonna Endicott. “I help them get their groceries for Thanksgiving and I’m helping their parents as well, my great-grandparents. So I’m just making sure I’m negative before I go contaminate somebody.”

But will these people actually get their results by Thursday?

“Not everybody will get their test results in time, some may get them,” said Kurt Carlson, the testing site director. He established the site through the Bowen Center where he’s CEO and president.

He said it takes two to eight days for the results to come out. So a small amount of Monday’s test subjects will get lucky, but most are going to find out if they are positive or negative for COVID-19 after Turkey Day.

Carlson said labs across the region are backed up and they didn’t expect this type of demand.

“We anticipated 25 to 50 people a week,” he said. “The state said you’ll get about 100 a week. The very first day we were opened we had 102, so we knew projections were off. And we’ve had as many as 500 people in one day. From the time we open until the end of the day when we close the gate, it’s just this constant flow.”

Six weeks ago the their testing site had 328 people get tested. This past week they had 1,672.